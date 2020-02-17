The Ben Hotel Opens in West Palm Beach

The Ben. Image courtesy of Marriott International

West Palm Beach’s first waterfront hotel has opened its doors. Owned and operated by Concord Hospitality, The Ben is the latest hotel of Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels.

Located at 251 N. Narcissus Ave., the 208-key hotel is right on the West Palm Beach waterfront in Florida. Designed by the South Florida-based architecture firm EoA, The Ben’s modern design was inspired by the Ben Trovato Estate, home of the prolific Floridian author Byrd Spilman Dewey. The hotel’s aesthetic combines vintage Florida characteristics, like earthy tones and greenery, with modern elements, like a sliding bookcase that reveals a window into the shower.

The Ben will also have 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space that includes a supplementary flex-space called The Studio that can be adapted to guest needs. The hotel also offers regular programming in various parts of the hotel, including rooftop yoga, dog-friendly brunches and tea time.

For major events, the hotel has the Blue Heron Ballroom, which is the only rooftop ballroom in the area. The rooftop event space is suited for weddings or upscale occasions and fits up to 500 guests.

For on-site dining, The Ben features Proper Grit, the hotel’s debut restaurant offering chops in an upscale setting. Spruzzo, a rooftop lounge and bar with views of the Palm Harbor Marina, is also available on-site and is accessible through an express elevator from the ground floor. The hotel, which received a $42 million construction loan in June 2018, is also part of a 435,000-square-foot mixed-use development that’s being developed by Navarro Lowrey Properties.

AUTOGRAPHS AROUND FLORIDA

The opening of The Ben comes on the heels of several other new hotels of the 18-hotel Autograph Collection. The Autograph Collection recently opened The Daytona, their hotel across the street from Daytona International Speedway, and the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach in September 2018.