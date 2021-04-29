The Brave New World of Office Leasing

Glenn Weiss, Executive Vice President of Office Leasing/Co-head of Real Estate, for Vornado Realty Trust.

The decision on whether or not to bring all or some employees back to the office full-time, part-time or something in between is a dilemma being faced by businesses of all sizes.

What they decide is bound to have a significant and potentially permanent impact on office leasing markets around the country and ripple effects in other parts of the economy, like traditional retail and urban multifamily.

In a survey undertaken last summer, Gensler found 52 percent of workers would prefer a hybrid work model. Twenty-eight percent would like to be at home one or two days a week and 24 percent would like to be in three or four days a week.

As for the rest of the respondents? Twenty-nine percent would actually like to return to the traditional office full time, and 19 percent would like to be full time at home.

So how is all the uncertainty and potential for change impacting leasing and space planning? At SIOR’s TransACT 360 conference this week, three executives tried to shed some light on the current state of affairs in office in a session titled “Reshaping the Office Deal: An Agency Perspective.”

Here are some key takeaways from the candid and lively discussion moderated by Tim Kerrigan, SIOR, principal and managing broker, Investors Realty.

Tenants Are in the Driver’s Seat

Clearly, it’s a tenant’s market, and landlords will have to give in order to lease space.

“If you don’t want to make deals, you could decide to keep your space vacant,” said Glenn Weiss, executive vice president of office leasing/co-head of Real Estate, for Vornado Realty Trust. “We, as a company, have decided ‘let’s put our heads down and let’s lease space.’”

Vornado is offering a month-and-a-half free rent per year of term of the lease vs. one month free per year of term pre-pandemic, and TIs are also up from $110 to $115 a foot to $130 to $140 a foot. Rents have also come down—like a single-digit percentage–depending on the submarket.

John La Ruff, Executive Director, Cushman & Wakefield of Long Island.

But, while tenant’s have an advantage today, TIs can still be a sticking point in negotiations. “The biggest disconnect right now between the brokerage community and the landlords is what it really costs to build out office space between materials going up, labor going up,” noted Cushman & Wakefield of Long Island Executive Director John La Ruffa, SIOR.

Smaller Tenants Make a Big Impact

While larger tenants are signing renewals, smaller companies–like independent law and accounting firms that lease 2,000 to 4,000 feet–are less likely to make commitments right now, and their cumulative effect is being felt.

“Smaller tenants have decided generally not to redo leases in many cases, and just kind of hunker down at home and, once they decide to come back, then they’ll decide what to do with office space,” said Weiss.

On the other hand, these same tenants may be leasing office space closer to home, and that is welcome news for suburban office markets.

“We had a lot of small tenants or some of the hedge funds that had a larger presence in the city come out of here and sign a one- or a two-year lease as-is, maybe carpet and paint,” said La Ruffa. “and they paid a little bit over premium just to get that deal done.”

Cleanliness Is Top of Mind

Tenants are currently hyper-focused on the cleanliness of spaces.

“Most of the major tenants have required us to have particular cleaning protocols in the specification as long as the pandemic lasts,” said Weiss. “You then delete that portion of the spec and your responsibility.”

Cleanliness, LaRuffa echoed, is one of the first things tenants ask for when touring space, and landlords have responded to the heightened concerns by upgrading HVA systems, wiping door handles and phones, etc.

Space Requirements Stable for Now

For now, tenants don’t seem to be making major changes in the configuration of their spaces.

There is a lot of tenant construction going on in Vornado buildings, Weiss said, but “across the board” he is not seeing desks being separated or more offices being installed.

“We have so far seen zero change in design,” said Weiss. “To me, it seems as if tenants are looking past the pandemic to when they are going to occupy the space in normalcy.”

LaRuff noted that he is not seeing a change in footprint, either. “Over the last three to four weeks, showings have doubled, maybe tripled, right now in the buildings I’m representing,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of people coming back to the market and not really downsizing.”

Chris Coldoff, Principal, Gensler

Tenants are more concerned with experience today than densification, said Chris Coldoff, financial services leader, studio director, principal, with Gensler. But having a flexible space is important, particularly in case of another health crisis.

“The reality is that this is not, unfortunately, going to be the last epidemic or pandemic in our lifetime,” said Coldoff.

Healthy and Hi-Tech Spaces in High Demand

When it comes to experience, tenants are prioritizing health, wellness and technology. As a result of COVID, touchless technology will be critical, even after the current pandemic passes, Coldoff noted.

“People having an aversion to touching surfaces and other people,” he said.

Tenants will also increasingly look to bring fresh air and natural light into the workspace. In LA, Gensler has been helping drive a trend of “carving” into existing Class A office buildings to create indoor/outdoor spaces, by removing exterior glazing to create balconies and big operable glass walls.

Pre-pandemic, Vornado upgraded to facial recognition turnstyles, destination dispatch elevators, and the highest quality filtration systems available. And that is paying off, Weiss said, because tenants’ desire for new and redeveloped buildings has accelerated.

“Your systems have to be ready for ‘tomorrow,’ and, if they are not, your building will be just get X-ed out at this point,” said Weiss. “Almost like asbestos 20 years ago.”

The Hybrid Workspace Is Coming

So what exactly is a hybrid workspace? According to Coldoff, roughly 50 percent of the workforce would be in the office two or three days of the week, and the office would be largely for collaboration, learning, face-to-face meetings, client interactions and brand identity.

“It’s probably an entirely new way of looking at the office. Does the overall square footage change? I think that the jury is still out on that, particularly for the mid- to large-sized companies.”