The Carlyle to Be Built on the Wilshire Corridor

Fendi Casa and Elad Properties have announced their first Los Angeles development, The Carlyle Residences. The Carlyle will be the last permitted high-rise in the Wilshire Corridor’s “Golden Mile,” according to the firms. The development is a 24-story crescent-shaped building with 78 private residences ranging in size from 2,700 square feet to 5,000 square feet. Each will have its own private elevator entrance. The building is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2009.Elad Properties has made a serious commitment on the West Coast, including the relocation of COO Thomas Elliot to Los Angeles to oversee all of the West Coast ventures for the company. Earlier this year , as reported by CPN, Elad purchased the 34.5-acre site of The New Frontier on The Strip in Las Vegas, which was recently demolished to make way for development of the Plaza Las Vegas. Plans call for a multi-use development including a six-diamond hotel with the Plaza brand, luxury residences, a casino, retail, convention space and restaurants.