The CPE-MHN 2020 Summit Series Highlights

The CPE-MHN 2020 Summit Series brought together industry experts on a variety of topics, ranging from getting deals done to reimagining office space and the economy. Day one of the virtual event included a keynote speech from Jodie McLean, CEO of Edens. Day two, focused on the multifamily market, included keynotes from Moe Vela of The Vela Group and Doug Bibby of the National Multifamily Housing Council, who later received the MHN Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the links below for our coverage!

CRE and Where the Economy is Heading

Top real estate economists share insights into what’s next for the industry.

The Big Shift in Space Planning: Experts Share Insights

Well-being and sustainability are the dynamic duo when integrating elements that conform to safer, healthier building design and construction standards.

Getting Deals Done in Uncertain Times

CBRE’s Val Achtemeier and Hoffman & Associates’ Jon McAvoy talk shop.

Edens CEO Jodie McLean Kicks Off CPE-MHN Summit

The retail real estate leader discussed the partnerships that have been formed and strengthened due to the pandemic.

CPE Names 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award Winners

The 10th edition of the awards program honors the industry’s outstanding deals, projects and professionals.

