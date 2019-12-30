The CPE-MHN Guide to 2020 is now available!

We are pleased to present the Guide to 2020, a special publication of Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News offering valuable insights into this year's trends and opportunities, along with key market data and analysis.
The CPE-MHN Guide to 2020 is now available!
From the Editor: The Next Decade
Industry Outlook: CRE Mega-Trends for 2020 and Beyond
Ranking: Top Mortgage Banking Firms 2020
Finance: Race for Revenue
Mission Success: Christine Gorham CREW Leader of 2020
Affordable Housing Roundtable: Housing Leaders on Solutions for the Missing Middle
LEEDing the Way: Sustainable Office Design Case Study
LEEDing the Way: Sustainable Housing Design Case Study
Resident and Tenant Retention Strategies for 2020
Yardi Matrix Reports: 2010s Will Be a Tough Act to Follow

From the Editor
The Next Decade

READ THE GUIDE

Industry Outlook for 2020
CRE Mega-Trends for 2020 and Beyond

Finance
Who’s Winning the CRE Debt Wars?

Mission: Success
CREW’s New President Targets Gender Equality

LEEDing the Way
Sustainable Housing Design Case Study
Sustainable Office Design Case Study

Affordable Housing Roundtable
Housing Leaders on Solutions for the Missing Middle

Operations
Resident and Tenant Retention Strategies for 2020

Ranking
Top Mortgage Banking Firms 2020

Yardi Matrix Reports
2010s Will Be a Tough Act to Follow

Leaf through the CPE-MHN Guide to 2020 for a quick read.

Regions