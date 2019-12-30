The CPE-MHN Guide to 2020 is now available!
We are pleased to present the Guide to 2020, a special publication of Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News offering valuable insights into this year's trends and opportunities, along with key market data and analysis.
- Dec 31, 2019
From the Editor
The Next Decade
Industry Outlook for 2020
CRE Mega-Trends for 2020 and Beyond
Finance
Who’s Winning the CRE Debt Wars?
Mission: Success
CREW’s New President Targets Gender Equality
LEEDing the Way
Sustainable Housing Design Case Study
Sustainable Office Design Case Study
Affordable Housing Roundtable
Housing Leaders on Solutions for the Missing Middle
Operations
Resident and Tenant Retention Strategies for 2020
Ranking
Top Mortgage Banking Firms 2020
Yardi Matrix Reports
2010s Will Be a Tough Act to Follow