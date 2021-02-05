The CPE-MHN Guide to 2021 is now available!

We are pleased to present the Guide to 2021, a special publication of Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News offering valuable insights into this year's trends and opportunities, along with key market data and analysis.
The CPE-MHN Guide to 2021 is Now Available!
From the Editor
Foreign Investment: CRE Foreign Investment Update
Industrial Hot Spots: Where Industrial Real Estate Opportunity Knocks
Finance: 10 Top Multifamily Finance Trends for 2021
Industry Outlook: Will 2021 Bring CRE Certainty?
Ranking: Top 20 Commercial Mortgage Banking Firms of 2021
Office leasing: What to Expect From Office Leasing This Year
The CDO Stack: Digital CRE Trends for 2021 and Beyond
Economist’s View: CRE Asset Price Inflation to Continue

From the Editor
New Possibilities

READ THE GUIDE

Industry Outlook
Will 2021 Bring CRE Certainty?

Finance
Top 10 Multifamily Financing Trends for 2021

Ranking
Top 20 Commercial Mortgage Banking Firms of 2021

Investment
CRE Foreign Investment Update

Office Leasing
Here’s What Office Brokers Are Saying

Industrial Hot Spots
Where Industrial Real Estate Opportunity Knocks

Economist’s View
CRE Asset Price Inflation to Continue

CFO Corner
Digital CRE Trends for 2021 and Beyond

Leaf through the CPE-MHN Guide to 2021 for a quick read.

Regions