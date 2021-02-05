The CPE-MHN Guide to 2021 is now available!
We are pleased to present the Guide to 2021, a special publication of Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News offering valuable insights into this year's trends and opportunities, along with key market data and analysis.
- By
- Feb 05, 2021
From the Editor
New Possibilities
Industry Outlook
Will 2021 Bring CRE Certainty?
Finance
Top 10 Multifamily Financing Trends for 2021
Ranking
Top 20 Commercial Mortgage Banking Firms of 2021
Investment
CRE Foreign Investment Update
Office Leasing
Here’s What Office Brokers Are Saying
Industrial Hot Spots
Where Industrial Real Estate Opportunity Knocks
Economist’s View
CRE Asset Price Inflation to Continue
CFO Corner
Digital CRE Trends for 2021 and Beyond