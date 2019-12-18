The December Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
Now you can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles below for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
- By
- Dec 06, 2019
From the Editor
Chapter’s Close
Deals & Data
Economist’s View, CFO, City Pages, Brokers’ Corner and Top 5 Office Markets for Vacancy Rate Growth
Transactions
Sales and Financing Deals
Cover Story
Defensive Strategies for CRE Companies
Ranking
Top Development Firms 2019
Finance
CMBS Market Update and Forecast for 2020
Mission: Success
Michael Maturo Keeps RXR Capital Flowing
Trends
The Future of Industrial Real Estate
