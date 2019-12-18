The December Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!

Now you can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles below for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
The December Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
From the Editor
Cover Story: Why CRE Diversification Is the Best Defense
Mission Success: Michael Maturo, RXR Realty
CMBS: Low Interest Rates, GSE Slowdown Help CMBS Market
Ranking: Top Development Firms 2019
Transactions: Major Sales and Financing Deals
CFO: CRE Tech Investments Can Withstand Potential Recession
Economist: Get Ready for CRE's 'New Normal'
Trend: Warehouses of the Future

Chapter’s Close

Deals & Data
Economist’s View, CFO, City Pages, Brokers’ Corner and Top 5 Office Markets for Vacancy Rate Growth

Transactions
Sales and Financing Deals

Cover Story
Defensive Strategies for CRE Companies

Ranking
Top Development Firms 2019

Finance
CMBS Market Update and Forecast for 2020

Mission: Success
Michael Maturo Keeps RXR Capital Flowing

Trends
The Future of Industrial Real Estate

Regions