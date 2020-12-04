The December Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
You can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
- By
- Dec 04, 2020
From the Editor
End of the Tunnel
Deals & Data
Economist’s View, City Pages, Brokers’ Corner and the Top 5 Charlotte Office Projects Under Construction
Transactions
Major Sales and Financing Deals
Sector Insights
Removing Roadblocks for Manufactured Housing
Demand for Modern Industrial Facilities Fuels the Pipeline
Hospitality Brands Build Back with Customer-Centric Tech
Lists & Rankings
Top 20 Commercial Development Firms of 2020
Featured Story
Taking Stock of Office’s Future
Finance
Getting the Deal Done
Mission: Success
Andrea Balkan’s Hands-on Approach to Lending
