Podcast: The Global Markets to Watch in 2020

Tarrant Parsons, Economist, RICS. Image courtesy of RICS

At the end of 2019, investor and occupier sentiment in major real estate markets around the world was more positive than expected, according to the results of the latest Global Commercial Property Monitor. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in London published the report for the last quarter of 2019, which highlights optimism in the United Kingdom following the general elections in December, as well as deteriorating market perceptions in China due to political turmoil.



In the most recent episode of the podcast series hosted by Commercial Property Executive Senior Editor Alexandra Pacurar, Tarrant Parsons, an economist with RICS, analyzes the variations in sentiment and offers an in-depth, insider’s view on what’s next after the U.K.’s official exit from the European Union. He also discusses upcoming challenges and the macro environment, which remains the biggest risk as we move into 2020.

