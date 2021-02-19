The Hollingsworth Cos. Expands Richmond-Area Business Park

Spec building at Southpoint Business Park. Image courtesy of The Hollingsworth Cos.

The Hollingsworth Cos. has broken ground on a 650,250-square-foot speculative industrial building at Southpoint Business Park in Prince George County. The project marks the developer’s 12th and largest facility at the complex.

The new Class A building will feature 40 feet in clear height, 60- by 60-feet column spacing, 142 dock doors and 177 trailer drops. Upon completion, which is scheduled for the fourth quarter, Southpoint will comprise 1.6 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space.

Located at 8000-8072 Quality Drive, the business park is just off Interstate 295. The industrial complex is also within 8 miles of interstates 85 and 95. Downtown Richmond, Va., is within 30 miles of Southpoint.

Hollingsworth’s portfolio includes 18 million square feet of industrial space spread across 17 states. The firm has facilities in Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. In August 2020, the developer broke ground on a 405,000-square-foot facility at Southpoint Business Park Alabama. Upon completion of the latest addition, the Huntsville campus will total more than 1.9 million square feet.