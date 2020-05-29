The June Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!

Now you can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles below for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
The June Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
From the Editor
Feature Story: Smart Tech Steps Up for the Post-COVID Office
Ranking: 2020 Most Powerful Brokerage Firms
Sector Insights: Multifamily
Sector Insights: Industrial
Sector Insights: Hotel
Mission: Success. How Colin Fitzgibbons Is Leaning Into Leadership
Finance: CRE CLOs Go From Surging to Sluggish
Transactions: June 2020
CFO: Managing Distressed Debt and Assets: 4 Steps
Economist: The COVID-19 Economy: Beyond the Tipping Point

From the Editor
Retrofits for Reopening

READ THE DIGEST VERSION

Deals & Data
Economist’s View, CFO, City PagesBrokers’ Corner and the Top 5 California Markets for Self Storage Development Activity

Transactions
Major Sales and Financing Deals

Sector Insights
Coronavirus Saps Enthusiasm for Spec Warehouse Development
Pandemic Puts a Premium on the Outdoors
Hotel Slump Sparks Strategy Shift

Ranking
15 Most Powerful Brokerage Firms of 2020

Featured Story
Smart Tech Steps Up for the Post-COVID-19 Office

Finance
CRE CLOs Go From Surging to Sluggish

Mission: Success
How Colin Fitzgibbons Is Leaning Into Leadership

Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read.

Regions