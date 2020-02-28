The March Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!

Now you can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles below for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
The March Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
From the Editor
Feature: Frothy or Not, Coworking Is Growing Up
Finance: Crowdfunding Picks Up the Pace
Sector Insights: Medical Office Buildings
Sector Insights: Retail
Sector Insights: Self Storage
Q&A: Wells Fargo’s New Head of CRE Talks Business in 2020
Transactions: March 2020
Economist: Investment Is About Expected Returns

From the Editor
Coworking Flexes its Muscle

READ THE DIGEST VERSION

Deals & Data
Economist’s View, City Pages, Brokers’ Corner and Top 5 Office Markets by Vacancy Rate Change

Transactions
Sales and Financing Deals

Sector Insights
Shopping Centers Get Their Share of Medical Tenants
Mall Owners Opt for Staggered Openings
Self Storage Companies Go Keyless

Feature
Coworking Goes Mainstream as Flexibility Reigns

Finance
Crowdfunding Picks Up the Pace

Q&A
A Conversation With Wells Fargo’s New Head of CRE

Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read.

Regions