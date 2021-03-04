The March Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
You can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
- By
- Mar 05, 2021
From the Editor
Safety First
Deals & Data
Economist’s View, CDO Stack, CPE Poll and the Top 5 Markets for Industrial Transactions in 2020
Transactions
Major Sales and Financing Deals
Market-focused
Austin
Dallas
Los Angeles
San Francisco
New York
New Jersey
Phoenix
Feature Story
Ramping Up Warehouse Safety
Finance
How CRE Liquidity Reigns Despite Volatility
Q&A
Dror Poleg on Post-Pandemic Office Demand
