The Market at Springwoods Village in Houston Welcomes New Tenants

Houston—Regency Centers Corp. has added eight new tenants at The Market at Springwoods Village. Anchored by a Kroger Marketplace, the retail center is expected to be complete in the first half of 2017.

The Market at Springwoods Village, Houston

Located at the intersection of Holzwarth Road and Grand Parkway, The Market at Springwoods Village is a 170,000-square-foot project seeking LEED Silver certification. The recently announced tenants include Chick-fil-A, Torchy’s Tacos, Zoe’s Kitchen, MOD Pizza, Tarka’s Indian Kitchen, Cold Stone Creamery, Lovett Dental, Supercuts and Nails of America.

“Things couldn’t be progressing better,” Abe Pacetti, vice president of investments at Regency, said in prepared remarks. “We will continue to pursue tenants that embody the live, work, play environment that is being built in Springwoods Village. Given its location and current tenant line up, this property is poised to be a powerful addition to an already vibrant area.”

Springwoods Village is a 1,800-acre, mixed-use community situated along the west side of Interstate 45, between Springwoods Village Parkway and the Grand Parkway. Once completed, the development will provide diverse housing options, civic facilities, outdoor recreation and a 60-acre CityPlace with office space, shopping, dining and lodging in an urban, walkable environment.

Image courtesy of Regency Centers