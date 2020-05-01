The May Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!

The May Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
From the Editor: Mall Madness
Feature Story: The Science of Retail. Can Data Save the Store?
Finance: Life Companies Adjust to New Lending, Investment Picture
Q&A: Mark Rose Pilots Avison Young’s Global Rise
Economist View: What Price Is Too High to Pay?
Sector Insights: No Hands! Restaurateurs Plan for Increased Safety
Sector Insights: Shelter-in-Place Orders Boost Demand for Storage Space
Sector Insights: Shutdown Tests MOBs as Investment

