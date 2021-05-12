The May Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!

You can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
The May Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
From the Editor
Feature: Sunbelt Boomtowns Ride Out the Pandemic
Finance: Capital Returns to Work in Industrial—and Office
Q&A: Benjamin Harris on Industrial Market Trends
Market Roundups
Economist's View: Cities Will Rise Again
CDO Stack: AI, Data Science and Real Estate
Transactions. Major Sales and Financing Deals

 

READ THE DIGEST VERSION

Deals & Data
CDO Stack, Economist’s ViewCPE Poll and the Top 5 Office Projects Under Construction in Denver

Transactions
Major Sales and Financing Deals

Market-focused
Austin
Dallas
Los Angeles
San Francisco
New York
New Jersey
Phoenix

Feature Story
Sunbelt Boomtowns Ride Out the Pandemic

Finance
Capital Returns to Work in Industrial—and Office

Q&A
Benjamin Harris on Industrial Market Trends

Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read.

Regions