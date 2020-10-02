The October Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!
Now you can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles below for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
- Oct 03, 2020
From the Editor
In the Upside Down
Deals & Data
City Pages, Brokers’ Corner and the Top Office Projects Under Construction in Miami
Transactions
Major Sales and Financing Deals
Sector Insights
Mobile Homes Move Into Investors’ Sights
E-commerce Fuel’s Industrial’s Unstoppable Engine
Hotel Sellers Meet Investors With Vision
Lists & Rankings
2020 Leading CRE Law Firms
Featured Story
Energy Awareness Brings Savings During COVID-19
Finance
Debt Funds That Can Continue to Hunt for Deals
Mission: Success
How Nancy Ruddy of CetraRuddy Takes on the World
Policy
What’s at Stake for CRE in the 2020 Presidential Election?
