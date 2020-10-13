The RMR Group Promotes Jennifer Francis to EVP

Jennifer Francis, Executive Vice President, RMR Group. Image courtesy of RMR Group

The RMR Group has promoted Jennifer Francis to executive vice president, in which role she is responsible for asset management and leasing activities at all properties managed by the Nasdaq-listed firm. Francis is also president and Chief Operating Officer of Diversified Healthcare Trust, a client company of RMR. She is based in Newton, Mass.

The executive, who reports directly to RMR’s CEO Adam Portnoy, has more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience, with extensive knowledge of all aspects of property operations. Prior to joining the Nasdaq-listed firm in 2006, she served as a partner at CBRE/NE Partners, where she performed brokerage and corporate advisory services. Francis also worked for nine years at The Gunwyn Co., where she was responsible for the asset management of a commercial, retail and residential portfolio.

Francis attended Syracuse University and has taken courses in real estate, management and development at Harvard University and MIT, among others. She is a member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties and of the Commercial Real Estate Women. Francis also serves on the executive board of the American Seniors Housing Association.

Alternative asset management firm RMR has $32 billion in assets under management, with more than 2,100 real estate properties. The company last month completed a $26 million redevelopment of a Class A medical office property in Washington, D.C. Diversified Healthcare Trust owns the 133,000-square-foot asset.