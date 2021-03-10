The ROI of Smart Buildings Through a Digital Strategy

Join CPE and Siemens for an informative discussion on how integrating digital systems can not only save on costs but also optimize your building’s performance and resources.
  • By
  • CPE

In today’s environment the need to manage buildings as efficiently as possible is critical to maintaining profitability. Taking a proactive approach to managing your resources and systems can help lower your operating costs.

Join CPE and Siemens for this free and educational webinar where experts will address:

  • How do you know how efficient your building is, and are you leaving money on the table?
  • Can you make a quick assessment of areas where you can improve building performance and thereby lower your operating costs?
  • How can you drive more dollars to your bottom line with a digital strategy?


Webinar: The ROI of Smart Buildings Through a Digital Strategy
Date: April 13, 2021
Time: 01:00 PM


REGISTER NOW


Speakers:

Manish Ramani
Manager of Business Development Digital Services Center, Siemens
John SmerkarMarket Strategy Leader for Digital Services and Smart Buildings, Siemens
John Smerkar
Market Strategy Leader for Digital Services and Smart Buildings, Siemens
Suzann Silverman
Moderator:
Suzann Silverman
Editorial Director
CPE

 


Sponsored By:

Regions