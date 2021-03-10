In today’s environment the need to manage buildings as efficiently as possible is critical to maintaining profitability. Taking a proactive approach to managing your resources and systems can help lower your operating costs.

Join CPE and Siemens for this free and educational webinar where experts will address:

How do you know how efficient your building is, and are you leaving money on the table?

Can you make a quick assessment of areas where you can improve building performance and thereby lower your operating costs?

How can you drive more dollars to your bottom line with a digital strategy?





Webinar: The ROI of Smart Buildings Through a Digital Strategy

Date: April 13, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM





Speakers:

Manish Ramani

Manager of Business Development Digital Services Center, Siemens

John Smerkar

Market Strategy Leader for Digital Services and Smart Buildings, Siemens

Moderator:

Suzann Silverman

Editorial Director

CPE



Sponsored By:

