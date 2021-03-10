The ROI of Smart Buildings Through a Digital Strategy
Join CPE and Siemens for an informative discussion on how integrating digital systems can not only save on costs but also optimize your building’s performance and resources.
- By
- Mar 11, 2021
In today’s environment the need to manage buildings as efficiently as possible is critical to maintaining profitability. Taking a proactive approach to managing your resources and systems can help lower your operating costs.
Join CPE and Siemens for this free and educational webinar where experts will address:
- How do you know how efficient your building is, and are you leaving money on the table?
- Can you make a quick assessment of areas where you can improve building performance and thereby lower your operating costs?
- How can you drive more dollars to your bottom line with a digital strategy?
Webinar: The ROI of Smart Buildings Through a Digital Strategy
Date: April 13, 2021
Time: 01:00 PM
