The September Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!

- Sep 03, 2020
From the Editor
Prepare for Reentry
Deals & Data
Economist’s View, City Pages, Brokers’ Corner and the Top 10 Office Projects Under Construction in Philadelphia
Transactions
Major Sales and Financing Deals
Sector Insights
Offices Reopen, But Downtowns Are Still Quiet
Retail Crisis Hits Small Shops the Hardest
Self Storage Responds Well to Pandemic
Lists & Rankings
10 Fastest-Growing Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020
Featured Story
Success of the Post-COVID-19 Office Building Hinges on Facilities Decisions
Finance
Construction Financing and the COVID-19 Challenge
Q&A
Willy Walker on Q2 Results, What’s Ahead
