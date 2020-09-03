The September Digital Issue of CPE Is Now Available!

Now you can get trend and strategy insights two different ways: Leaf through the Commercial Property Executive digital digest for a quick read or click on individual articles below for an in-depth look at the topics that most interest you.
From the Editor: Prepare for Reentry
Cover Story: Success of the Post-COVID-19 Office Building Hinges on Facilities Decisions
Sector Insights: Offices Reopen, But Downtowns Are Still Quiet
Sector Insights: Retail Crisis Hits Small Shops the Hardest
Sector Insights: Self Storage Responds Well to Pandemic
Ranking: 10 Fastest-Growing Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020
Q&A: Willy Walker on Q2 Results, What’s Ahead
Finance: Construction Financing and the COVID-19 Challenge
Economist View: Look Before You Leap
Transactions: Major Sales and Financing Deals

