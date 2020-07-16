The William Warren Group Debuts New Orlando Facility

StorQuest Express. Image via Google Street View

The William Warren Group has debuted StorQuest Express Self Storage, a new, 64,361-rentable-square-foot facility in Kissimmee, Fla. The property is “always open”, providing 24/7 on-site or online customer support.

In 2019, the company funded the development with a $4.1 million construction loan from CAMPUS USA Credit Union, according to Yardi Matrix data. The owner acquired the site for $525,000 from a private investor in 2018, Osceola County records show.

Located on 4 acres at 161 Oakwood Drive, the property encompasses five single-story buildings completed earlier this year. The facility provides climate-controlled and drive-up access units ranging from 25 to 400 square feet. Additionally, the store has an on-site manager, security cameras and both auto and RV parking.

There are at least 10 other self storage properties within a 3-mile radius, according to Yardi Matrix. The site is 18 miles south of downtown Orlando and 6 miles northeast of downtown Kissimmee.

In May, The William Warren Group paid $8.7 million for a 66,273-rentable-square-foot self storage property in Venice, Fla. Skymar Capital Corp. provided a five-year, $6 million loan for the purchase.