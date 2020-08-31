The William Warren Group Expands Florida Footprint

StorQuest Self Storage Palm Coast. Image courtesy of The WIlliam Warren Group

The William Warren Group, operating under its StorQuest brand, has debuted a new self storage facility spanning 54,537 rentable square feet in Palm Coast, Fla. Scherer Construction served as the general contractor for the property.

The developer acquired the 5-acre site at 3895 N. Old Kings Road for $450,000 from a private investor in April 2019, according to Flagler County records. Campus USA Credit Union originated a five-year, $4.6 million construction loan for the project, Yardi Matrix shows.

The single-story facility was completed earlier this year and provides climate-controlled and drive-up access units ranging from 35 to 300 square feet. Additionally, the property provides both RV and auto parking on paved lots with sizes between 360 and 480 square feet. The store has an on-site manager, security cameras and is accessible 24/7.

There are at least six other self storage properties encompassing 333,400 rentable square feet within a 5-mile radius, according to Yardi Matrix data. The site is a short distance from Interstate 95 and 3 miles from downtown Palm Coast.

In July, The William Warren Group opened a 64,361-square-foot self storage property in Kissimmee, Fla. The developer financed the project with a five-year, $4.1 million loan from Campus USA Credit Union.