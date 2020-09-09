The William Warren Group Grows California Presence

5365 N. Island Waterpark Drive. Image courtesy of The William Warren Group

The William Warren Group has opened a new StorQuest Self Storage property spanning 114,000 net rentable square feet in Fresno, Calif. Lance Kashian & Co. owns the facility. The company financed the project with a $4.2 million construction loan provided by U.S. Bank in November 2019, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Completed earlier this year, the new store encompasses seven single-story buildings spread across 11 acres at 5365 N. Island Waterpark Drive. The facility features a mix of climate-controlled and drive-up access units ranging in size from 20 to 300 square feet. Additionally, the store has security cameras, packing and moving supplies and parking units for RV, boat and auto storage.

The property is a short distance from Island Waterpark and Golden State Highway, roughly 9 miles northwest of downtown Fresno. At least 14 other self storage facilities totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet are located within a 3-mile radius, Yardi Matrix shows.

In August, The William Warren Group opened another StorQuest facility in Palm Coast, Fla. The 54,537-square-foot property was financed with a $4.6 million construction loan from Campus USA Credit Union.