Thor Equities Closes New Lease at Fulton Market Asset in Chicago

905 W. Fulton Market. Image courtesy of Thor Equities

Thor Equities’ upcoming development at 905 W. Fulton Market is about to reach full occupancy before it officially hits the market. One year after Mondelez International leased the building’s entire upper floors and part of the ground floor retail space, Thor signed a new contract with creative events company DineAmic Hospitality. The new tenant will occupy 8,000 square feet of retail space, leaving approximately 2,600 square feet of space available at the property. When DineAmic will open the new restaurant next year, it will benefit from more than 160 feet of wraparound frontage at the base of the five-story building.

A Hartshorne Pluckard Architecture project, the mixed-use asset is located at the corner of North Peoria St., two blocks away from Google’s office and three blocks away from McDonald’s headquarters. Thor broke ground on the development in mid-2018 and expects to finalize it by the end of the first quarter next year. The asset provides a total of 93,700 square feet, of which 16,600 square feet are retail. The building also features three distinct facades, a landscaped terrace and green roof.

Dan Pedemonte, the principal & managing broker of GDP Group worked on behalf of DineAmic while Vice President of Leasing George Stanchfield represented Thor Equities in-house.