Thor Equities Hires New EVP

Danny Sachnowitz, Executive Vice President, Thor Equities. Image courtesy of Thor Equities

Thor Equities has selected Danny Sachnowitz as its newest executive vice president of Capital Markets. He will be based in the firm’s New York headquarters.

Between 2003 and 2019, the recently appointed executive served as deputy director & deputy chief investment officer at Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co., a $60 billion regional investment arm. There, he led all the medium- and long-term investment strategies for all asset types, including real estate, private equity and hedge funds, as well as traditional fixed income and public equity strategies.

From 2000 to 2003, he was deputy executive administrator of the Texas Permanent School Fund. Prior to that, Sachnowitz worked as chief investment officer of the Office of the Comptroller’s Investment Division, where he dealt with all investment and custody operations, including the implementation of a $3 billion endowment.

Sachnowitz holds a bachelor of arts degree in Economics from the University of Texas and an MBA from Texas State University.

Last year was busy for Thor Equities. The company launched Thor Sciences, its life sciences platform, which culminated with the $152 million acquisition of The Center of Excellence in Bridgewater, N.J.