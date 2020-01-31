Thor Equities JV Signs 205 KSF Tenant at Chicago Project

800 W. Fulton Market. Image courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Aspen Dental Management has signed a long-term, 205,000-square-foot lease at 800 W. Fulton Market, a 466,500-square-foot office building underway in Chicago.

The company will occupy 197,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail at the property, which will serve as its new corporate headquarters. Thor Equities, in a partnership with QuadReal, broke ground on the development in November, with an expected delivery of spring 2021. The Bank of Nova Scotia provided $143.7 million in construction financing for the project, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Located at 800 W. Fulton St. at the eastern entrance of the Fulton Market District, the 19-story development will feature 35,000 square feet of retail. 800 W. Fulton Market will incorporate a Smart Building Platform that includes a tenant-oriented mobile application. A fitness center, social sky lounge and conference center that can accommodate up to 100 people are some of the building’s planned amenities. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the project targets both the LEED Platinum and the WELL Building Standard certification.

The development site is 2.5 miles northwest of city center in the West Loop neighborhood, two blocks northeast of Union Park and close to another Thor Equities building fully leased to Mondelez International.