Tishman Speyer Inks New Tenant at Washington, DC Property

Wiley Rein LLP has signed a 166,000-square-foot lease at 2050 M St., a new office property developed by Tishman Speyer. The tenant is slated to take floors three through seven. CBRE assisted Wiley with the negotiations. According to the brokerage, this lease represents the largest D.C market relocation deal so far in 2020.

Joshua Prince-Ramus of REX designed the project on an assemblage that included the existing site of CBS’s Washington D.C bureau. The 11-story, 340,000-square-foot building is currently 81 percent leased.

Located in downtown D.C., the property is within 1 mile of the White House. The building is within walking distance of several subway stations, including Dupont Circle and Farragut North. The asset is also 5 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

CBRE’s team included Vice Chairmen Lou Christopher and Tim Dempsey, as well as Director Jordan Brainard and Senior Vice President Greg Maurer-Hollaender. Last month, another team arranged the sale of a three-building, 243,274-square-foot office campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.