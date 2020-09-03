Tishman Speyer Lands 16 KSF Tenant in Washington, DC CBD

900 19th St. NW. Image courtesy of Transwestern

CWCapital has signed a 15,966-square-foot lease for the top floor of Tishman Speyer’s 900 19th St. NW in Washington, D.C. Transwestern Real Estate Services worked on behalf of the tenant in finding and securing the space.

Tishman has been owning the property since 2006, when it changed ownership as part of a $2.4 billion, 28-asset portfolio sold by The Blackstone Group, Yardi Matrix data shows.

Located in the city’s central business district, the 115,489-square-foot property was completed in 1979 and is situated halfway between Lafayette Square and Washington Circle. The building is also within walking distance of three subway stations: Farragut West, Farragut North and Foggy Bottom-GWU.

The eight-story building was completely renovated in 2016 and is LEED Silver certified, with the list of amenities including a fitness center, car charging station and bicycle storage space. The property also includes ground-floor retail space and a parking garage. Cassidy Levy Kent USA LLP, Blue Like An Orange Sustainable Capital and International Labour Organization are also part of the mid-rise’s tenant roster.

Transwestern Vice President Joe McCormick and Executive Vice President John Schlegel, both part of the company’s Occupier Solutions team, worked on behalf of the tenant.

Earlier this summer and less than 0.5 miles from CWCapital’s new base, Tishman Speyer scored one of metro D.C.’s largest relocations in recent quarters with the signing of Wiley Rein LLP for 166,000 square feet at 2050 M St.