Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020

Rank Company SF of Properties Managed (MSF) 2019 SF of Properties Managed (MSF) 2018 Owner/Third-Party Mgr. Diversity 1 CBRE Group Inc. 6,800 6,100 M O, I, R, X 2 Colliers International 2,060 2,000 M O, I, R, M, Ho, X 3 JLL* 659 595 M O, I, R 4 Newmark Knight Frank 753 665 M O, I, R, X 5 Avison Young 368 210 M O, I, R, M, H, X 6 Cushman & Wakefield 760 700 M O, I, R, X 7 Hines 232 224 O/M O, I, R, M, Ho, X 8 Stream Realty Partners 200 125 O/M O, I, R, H, X 9 The RMR Group 98 78 M O, I, R, H, X 10 Kidder Mathews 74 61 M O, I, R, H 11 Lincoln Property Co. 184 174 O/M O, I, R 12 Duke Realty Corp. 156 154 O/M O, I, H 13 SVN International Corp. 58 57 M O, I, R, M, H, Ho, X 14 BlackRock Inc. 31 29 O/M O, I, R, M, H, Ho, X 15 Holt Lunsford Commercial 50 44 M O, I 16 Transwestern Real Estate Services 221 228 M O, I, R, H, X 17 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 61 63 O I 18 The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc. 30 28 O O, I, R, M, Ho, X 19 McCraney Property Co. 10 5 O/M I, X 20 Tishman Speyer 66 67 O/M O, M 21 Vornado Realty Trust 36 37 O O, R, M, X 22 Ashley Capital LLC 26 27 O/M O, I 23 The Woodmont Co. 19 17 O/M R 24 Lamar Cos. 3 3 O O, R 25 Levin Management Corp. 16 15 M O, I, R 26 Bayer Properties 8 7 O/M O, R, M 27 RiverRock Real Estate Group 27 29 M O, I, R 28 MCR 9 7 O Ho 29 RPT Realty 12 12 O R 30 Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC 3 3 O/M O, R

Key: O=Office, I=Industrial, R=Retail, M=Multifamily, H=Healthcare, Ho=Hospitality, X=Other

Though we make every effort to include all major property management companies, several notable firms (among them Prologis, Brixmor and TCN) did not participate this year.

*JLL only submitted U.S. figures.

To be included in upcoming surveys, email Jeff Hamann at jeffrey.hamann@cpe-mhn.com.

Rising to the Challenge of Reopening

By Madeline Winship, Senior Research Analyst, Yardi Matrix

As the question of how to safely return to work remains a major topic of conversation, a strong property management team is more crucial than ever. Whether they occupy office, industrial, retail or hospitality buildings, businesses are relying on and collaborating with property managers to enact the most effective safety measures for employees and customers.

The companies on our Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020 list will likely lead the way in this effort with new best practices and new divisions dedicated to ensuring healthier environments.

As in previous years, the Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020 list is a mix of third-party service providers and owner-operators. The Top 5 companies are exclusively third-party managers, with diversified portfolios across asset classes both inside and outside the U.S.

CBRE tops the list with approximately 6.8 billion square feet of commercial space under management in 2019, about an 11 percent increase from the previous year. The majority of CBRE’s commercial portfolio is concentrated in the office sector, followed by retail and industrial.

Colliers International and JLL rounded out our Top 3, with portfolios at a respective 2.1 billion and 659.2 million square feet. For Colliers, this represented a 3 percent increase, while JLL’s U.S. portfolio saw an 11 percent increase in managed space from 2018 to 2019.

All of the Top 10 companies on our list manage space in at least three different asset classes. Nine firms oversee national portfolios, with seven operating internationally, as well. Participants’ portfolios had an average vacancy of 11 percent in 2019. That figure will likely increase by next year’s survey, owing to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methodology

The Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020 ranking utilized self-reported data for all firms. The ranking was calculated using a weighted formula based on a variety of factors, including the total square footage and number of properties under management, property operations (both owned and managed) and visibility in property sectors. The ranking represents what we feel is a logical balance between firm growth, market share and property diversity. Ranking factors are not limited to the data that appear on this page.

