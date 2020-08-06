Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020
- By
- Aug 06, 2020
|Rank
|Company
|SF of Properties Managed (MSF) 2019
|SF of Properties Managed (MSF) 2018
|Owner/Third-Party Mgr.
|Diversity
|1
|CBRE Group Inc.
|6,800
|6,100
|M
|O, I, R, X
|2
|Colliers International
|2,060
|2,000
|M
|O, I, R, M, Ho, X
|3
|JLL*
|659
|595
|M
|O, I, R
|4
|Newmark Knight Frank
|753
|665
|M
|O, I, R, X
|5
|Avison Young
|368
|210
|M
|O, I, R, M, H, X
|6
|Cushman & Wakefield
|760
|700
|M
|O, I, R, X
|7
|Hines
|232
|224
|O/M
|O, I, R, M, Ho, X
|8
|Stream Realty Partners
|200
|125
|O/M
|O, I, R, H, X
|9
|The RMR Group
|98
|78
|M
|O, I, R, H, X
|10
|Kidder Mathews
|74
|61
|M
|O, I, R, H
|11
|Lincoln Property Co.
|184
|174
|O/M
|O, I, R
|12
|Duke Realty Corp.
|156
|154
|O/M
|O, I, H
|13
|SVN International Corp.
|58
|57
|M
|O, I, R, M, H, Ho, X
|14
|BlackRock Inc.
|31
|29
|O/M
|O, I, R, M, H, Ho, X
|15
|Holt Lunsford Commercial
|50
|44
|M
|O, I
|16
|Transwestern Real Estate Services
|221
|228
|M
|O, I, R, H, X
|17
|First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.
|61
|63
|O
|I
|18
|The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc.
|30
|28
|O
|O, I, R, M, Ho, X
|19
|McCraney Property Co.
|10
|5
|O/M
|I, X
|20
|Tishman Speyer
|66
|67
|O/M
|O, M
|21
|Vornado Realty Trust
|36
|37
|O
|O, R, M, X
|22
|Ashley Capital LLC
|26
|27
|O/M
|O, I
|23
|The Woodmont Co.
|19
|17
|O/M
|R
|24
|Lamar Cos.
|3
|3
|O
|O, R
|25
|Levin Management Corp.
|16
|15
|M
|O, I, R
|26
|Bayer Properties
|8
|7
|O/M
|O, R, M
|27
|RiverRock Real Estate Group
|27
|29
|M
|O, I, R
|28
|MCR
|9
|7
|O
|Ho
|29
|RPT Realty
|12
|12
|O
|R
|30
|Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC
|3
|3
|O/M
|O, R
Key: O=Office, I=Industrial, R=Retail, M=Multifamily, H=Healthcare, Ho=Hospitality, X=Other
Though we make every effort to include all major property management companies, several notable firms (among them Prologis, Brixmor and TCN) did not participate this year.
*JLL only submitted U.S. figures.
To be included in upcoming surveys, email Jeff Hamann at jeffrey.hamann@cpe-mhn.com.
Rising to the Challenge of Reopening
By Madeline Winship, Senior Research Analyst, Yardi Matrix
As the question of how to safely return to work remains a major topic of conversation, a strong property management team is more crucial than ever. Whether they occupy office, industrial, retail or hospitality buildings, businesses are relying on and collaborating with property managers to enact the most effective safety measures for employees and customers.
The companies on our Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020 list will likely lead the way in this effort with new best practices and new divisions dedicated to ensuring healthier environments.
As in previous years, the Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020 list is a mix of third-party service providers and owner-operators. The Top 5 companies are exclusively third-party managers, with diversified portfolios across asset classes both inside and outside the U.S.
CBRE tops the list with approximately 6.8 billion square feet of commercial space under management in 2019, about an 11 percent increase from the previous year. The majority of CBRE’s commercial portfolio is concentrated in the office sector, followed by retail and industrial.
Colliers International and JLL rounded out our Top 3, with portfolios at a respective 2.1 billion and 659.2 million square feet. For Colliers, this represented a 3 percent increase, while JLL’s U.S. portfolio saw an 11 percent increase in managed space from 2018 to 2019.
All of the Top 10 companies on our list manage space in at least three different asset classes. Nine firms oversee national portfolios, with seven operating internationally, as well. Participants’ portfolios had an average vacancy of 11 percent in 2019. That figure will likely increase by next year’s survey, owing to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Methodology
The Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020 ranking utilized self-reported data for all firms. The ranking was calculated using a weighted formula based on a variety of factors, including the total square footage and number of properties under management, property operations (both owned and managed) and visibility in property sectors. The ranking represents what we feel is a logical balance between firm growth, market share and property diversity. Ranking factors are not limited to the data that appear on this page.
