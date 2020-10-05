Top 5 Markets for Self Storage Development

Although the self storage market has proved to be resilient in recent months, with improving rents across the U.S., development activity is starting to feel the woes of the COVID-19 economic fallout. Some 33 projects were abandoned in August, indicating uncertainty among industry players. However, a slowdown in development activity could help oversupplied self storage markets restore stability.

As of August, some 147.2 million square feet of storage space was under construction or in the planning stages across the country, representing 8.8 percent of total stock. Although the new-supply pipeline grew by 20 basis points over the previous month, development activity remained flat or contracted in more than half of the top 31 markets tracked by Yardi Matrix. Below, we rank the top five metros based on underway and planned space as a percentage of total inventory.

5. San Jose, Calif.

As a high barrier-to-entry market with strict zoning regulations and limited land availability, San Jose’s storage market has been historically underpenetrated. With around 9.4 million square feet of storage space available, the supply per person is merely 4.7 net square feet, below the 6.6 national average. As of August, San Jose had some 1.4 million square feet of storage planned or under construction, which accounted for 15 percent of existing inventory.

Thanks to its tech-centric economy, San Jose is well-positioned to withstand the impacts of the global health crisis. More than half of San Jose’s jobs are in office-using sectors, placing it among the metros least impacted by shelter-in-place orders. Additionally, its lower-density population, compared to metros such as San Francisco or L.A., allowed San Jose to progress through California’s reopening phases more easily.

4. Portland, Ore.

Portland Skyline. Photo by Josh Herrington via Unsplash

Portland’s self storage market has historically benefited from the metro’s steady job growth and an influx of residents priced out of more expensive West Coast markets. However, the coronavirus outbreak has substantially impacted growth in the metro, and the economic uncertainty is expected to persist in the coming months.

The self storage pipeline slightly contracted in August. Projects under construction and in the planning stages accounted for 15.2 percent, falling 10 basis points month-over-month. This drop in development activity, however, could benefit Portland, as its inventory per person is 6.9 net square feet, slightly above the 6.6 national figure. Nonetheless, there were nine projects under construction and 18 in the planning phases, encompassing a total of 2.2 million square feet.

3. Sacramento

California’s capital has been steadily growing over the past few years, having gained 18,520 new residents in 2019, up 0.8 percent year-over-year, and nearly three times the 0.3 percent national rate. Thanks to its diverse economy and a high percentage of jobs in the government and professional and business services sectors, Sacramento is well-prepared to overcome an economic downturn.

Despite the positive outlook, Sacramento’s self storage market is considerably oversupplied—the per-person inventory is 7.9 net square feet, above the national average of 6.6 net square feet. Yet, self storage developers continued to push through with new projects. As of August, some 2.8 million square feet of storage space was under construction or in the planning stages, accounting for 15.8 percent of total stock and increasing 50 basis points over the previous month.

2. Las Vegas

Las Vegas Skyline. Photo by Kvnga via Unsplash

Las Vegas has been one of the hardest-hit metros amid the pandemic. The metro’s largest employment sectors—leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities—accounted for 45.4 percent of the total employment base as of March. The unemployment rate rose to 33.5 percent in April. Although the metro started reopening its businesses in June, recovery is expected to be slow.

As of August, Las Vegas had around 2.8 million square feet of storage space under construction or in the planning stages, accounting for 16.2 percent of the metro’s 17.2 million-square-foot inventory. There were 21 projects planned and 14 under construction that are slated for completion by the end of this year or early 2021. Development activity, however, has mostly stagnated during the pandemic—only three facilities, encompassing 293,680 square feet, were delivered this year.

1. New York City

New York City Skyline. Photo by Jonas Brief via Unsplash

COVID-19 has substantially impacted New York City’s economy. Businesses were forced to close, the unemployment rate skyrocketed, and renters were pushed to leave the city in search of more affordable options. Beyond this, New York City’s self storage market is also burdened by the recent changes made to the city’s Industrial & Commercial Abatement Program, which provides tax relief for both ground-up and conversion projects, according to GlobeSt. Due to these changes, many storage projects won’t be eligible for tax abatement, which will make building them unprofitable.

Despite this grim outlook, when it comes to the share of space underway as a percentage of existing inventory, New York City ranked first, with 64 projects under construction and 100 in the planning stages, totaling more than 12.3 million square feet. The new-supply pipeline represented 18.5 percent of existing inventory as of August, up 50 basis points month-over-month.