Top 5 Office Building Sales

Source: PropertyShark, a Yardi Systems Inc. company

Sale Price: $181,500,000

Rudin Management sold this 20-story property in the Financial District to The Chetrit Group. The sale was subject to a $148.5 million loan held by LoanCore Capital, according to Yardi Matrix. The asset is currently 100 percent leased and is home to tenants such as Knotel, TransitCenter, The Corkery Wine, USPS and Duane Reade. Originally completed in 1962, the building underwent cosmetic renovations in 1989. The property totals 321,994 square feet, with 14,026 of that dedicated to first floor retail.

Situated in the NoMad District, this building is within close proximity to the N/R subway lines at the corner of Broadway and 28th Street, as we as the M7 bus route at the intersection of Avenue of the Americas and 27th Street. The five-story property was purchased by Jeon America Inc. from Legend Corp., according to The Real Deal. The asset is said to have been constructed in 1910 and totals 7,670 square feet of office and 1,900 square feet of retail space.

Housing five commercial units, this 1900-built asset was last upgraded in 2000. The building stands four stories and offers 15,765 square feet of space. Located in East Harlem, the property is situated closest to the 6 subway line at the corner of Lexington Avenue and 116th Street, or the M101 bus route at the intersection of Third Avenue and 118th Street.

Located in the port Morris neighborhood, this building was constructed in 1920 and last upgraded in 2006. Nearby transportation options include the 6 subway line at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and 138th Street and the BX15 bus route at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard. Standing three stories, the asset features four commercial units totaling 45,000 square feet of office and 15,000 square feet of retail on a 20,000-square-foot lot.

Situated on a 4,000-square-foot lot in Midwood, this property was built in 2004. The building totals 5,600 square feet of space across two stories. The asset features two residential units totaling 2,000 square feet, 3,400 square feet of office and 200 square feet of garage space. The closest transportation options are the B and Q subway lines at the intersection of 15th Street and Kings Highway, or the B82 bus route at the corner of 18th Street and Avenue P.