Top 5 Office Building Sales

Source: PropertyShark, a Yardi Systems Inc. company

195 Broadway, Manhattan 195 Broadway, Manhattan

Sale Price: $275,000,000

Situated within the Financial District, this property stands 29 stories and comprises more than 1 million square feet of space. Built in 1916, the high-rise was last renovated in 1985. The building includes 4,000 square feet of retail, 1,000 of which is located underground. Current tenants of the asset include Getty Images, Gucci, Knotel, HarperCollins Publishers and Starbucks.

The Shimizu Corp. purchased this 16-story property from the Vanbarton Group. The sale was subject to an $84 million loan held by Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, according to Yardi Matrix. Situated in the Turtle Bay neighborhood, the 187,060-square-foot building is fully leased to United Nations Language Careers. The property was originally completed in 1928 and underwent cosmetic renovations in 2008.

Sold by the Vanbarton Group to AFIAA, the 1923-built asset comprises 137,500 square feet. The sale was subject to a $52.2 million loan held by Allianz, according to Yardi Matrix. Current tenants include Guinness World Records, The Atlantic Group, Knotel and Orangetheory Fitness. A total of 14,119 square feet of space is still available on the 12th and 15th floors. The building was completely renovated in 2017 and features a total of 10,060 square feet of retail space underground and on the mezzanine level.

Located in the Williamsburg neighborhood, this property was constructed in 1960 and last upgraded in 2001. Nearby transportation options include the L subway line, situated at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Seventh Street, as well as the B32 bus route at the corner of Wythe Avenue and Ninth Street. Currently home to Paws & Claws Veterinary Hospital, the one-story building totals 10,200 square feet.

Built in 2002, this five-story asset includes 15,880 square feet of office, 5,049 square feet of storage and 5,000 square feet of garage space. Situated in Long Island City, the closest subway and bus lines are the F located at the corner of 21st Street and 41st Avenue, and the Q103 bus at the intersection of Vernon Boulevard and 38th Avenue.