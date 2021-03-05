Top 5 Office Projects Under Construction in Austin

Austin’s bustling economic environment and business-friendly practices continue to encourage innovation across all sectors. Close to 8.3 million square feet of office space was underway in the metro as of February, according to CommercialEdge data. The downtown area—where 4.5 million square feet of office space is under construction—is home to some of the largest projects in the metro and is undergoing major changes.

Year-to-date deliveries totaled 106,000 square feet; the largest project delivered was Saxum Real Estate’s Shady Side, a 65,994-square-foot office building in East Austin. A little more than 4.5 million square feet of office space—across 27 properties—is scheduled for completion by year-end, including one of the developments included below. The list highlights the largest office projects underway in the metro as of February, based on CommercialEdge data.

Rank Property Name Office

Sq Ft Submarket Owner Anticipated Completion 1 Apple West Parmer Lane Campus 981,471 Northwest Apple Q2 2022 2 Google Tower 785,783 Downtown Trammell Crow Co. Q2 2022 3 Indeed Tower 673,438 Downtown Trammell Crow Co. Q2 2021 4 Texas Capitol – George H.W. Bush State Office Building 603,000 Downtown Texas Facilities Commission Q2 2021 5 6 x Guadalupe 590,000 Downtown Lincoln Property Co. Q3 2022

5. 6 x Guadalupe

6 x Guadalupe. Rendering courtesy of Gensler

A joint venture of Lincoln Property Co., The Lynd Co. and Kairoi Residential is developing 6 X Guadalupe in downtown Austin. QuadReal Finance provided a $272 million construction loan. At 66 stories or 847 feet high, the property will be the tallest tower in Austin.

Upon completion, scheduled for the third quarter of 2022, the 1.1 million-square-foot mixed-use asset will feature 590,000 square feet of office space, first-floor retail, 34 floors of residential space and 10 levels of parking. The Gensler-designed building is taking shape at 400 W. Sixth Ave., one block away from the upcoming Indeed Tower and Roscoe Property Management’s 701 Rio.

4. Texas Capitol – George H.W. Bush State Office Building

George H. W. Bush State Office Building. Rendering courtesy of Texas Facilities Commission

Also in downtown Austin, the Texas Facilities Commission is working on a 603,000-square-foot building at 1801 Congress Ave. The 14-story George H.W. Bush State Office Building is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2022. The developer selected Page Southerland Page as the master architect, HKS as architect, CobbFendley as site services engineer and Balfour Beatty as construction manager agent.

The Texas Lottery Commission will anchor the building, which represents the first phase of the $581 million Texas Capitol Complex, alongside the adjacent 416,000-square-foot 1601 Congress Ave. The master-planned project will also include a five-level underground parking facility and the pedestrian-oriented Texas Mall.

3. Indeed Tower

Indeed Tower. Rendering courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

In May 2018, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and Principal Real Estate Investors started work on Indeed Tower, a 708,438-square-foot asset located at 200 W. Sixth St. in downtown Austin. The 36-story building previously dubbed Block 71 is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2021 and will include 673,438 square feet of office space, 35,000 square feet of first-floor retail and 12 levels of parking. JPMorgan Chase financed the project with a $211.5 million construction loan.

The development team includes DPR as the general contractor and Page Southerland Page as the architect. Future tenants include title insurance and settlement services firm Heritage Title Co., which will occupy nearly 20,500 square feet within the building. Indeed Tower is rising next to the redeveloped Claudia Taylor Johnson post office building and will feature an additional 17,000 square feet of outdoor green space.

2. Google Tower

Google Tower. Rendering courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

The 794,000-square-foot Google Tower is another office building developed by Trammell Crow Co. JPMorgan Chase provided $408.5 million in construction financing. Previously known as Block 185, the asset transitioned to its current name after Google announced its plans to move within the building, which will feature 785,783 square feet of office and 8,100 square feet of retail space.

At full build-out, scheduled for the second quarter of 2022, Google Tower will be one of Austin’s tallest office structures, with Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects serving as architect. Located at 601 W. Second St. in downtown Austin, on the last portion of undeveloped land of the former Thomas Green Water Treatment Plant, the asset is minutes away from Google’s current 29-story offices.

1. Apple West Parmer Lane Campus

Apple’s new Austin campus. Image courtesy of Apple

The largest development on the list is Apple’s upcoming $1 billion campus located on 138 acres at 6900 W. Parmer Lane in Northwest Austin, the metro’s booming tech corridor. Completion of the 3 million-square-foot complex is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

At full build-out, the project will include 981,471 square feet of office space expected to house some 15,000 employees and feature a 192-key, six-story hotel. The development team includes JE Dunn Construction as general contractor, Cardno as structural engineer, Studio8 Architects as lead designer and Nudge Design as landscape architect.