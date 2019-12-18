Top 5 Retail Space Sales

Source: PropertyShark, a Yardi Systems Inc. company

53-22 Northern Blvd., Queens 53-22 Northern Blvd., Queens

Sale Price: $40,050,000

Purchased along with 51-30 Northern Blvd. and 53-20 Northern Blvd., this sale comprises one commercial building and two parking lots. Situated on an 82,033-square-foot lot in the Woodside neighborhood, the asset is located nearest the M and R subway lines at the corner of 54th Street and Northern Boulevard and the bus route at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Woodside Avenue. The retail asset is home to an auto dealership totaling 45,654 square feet. The property was built in 1957 and last upgraded in 1970.

This retail space is located on the ground level of a 33-story residential building in the Yorkville neighborhood. Developed by Magnum Real Estate Group, the property features 156 units; the list of amenities includes doorman, courtyard, rooftop deck, fitness center and playroom. The building was constructed in 2003 and designed by Paris Forino. The building is within walking distance to Central Park to the west and Carl Schurz Park to the east. The Q subway line is located nearby at the corner of Second Avenue and 86th Street.

Four LLCs bought the property, along with 2018 Ave. U, in Sheepshead Bay from Crown Acquisitions, according to The Real Deal. The transaction included a one-story building and a parking lot. The asset comprises 6,000 square feet and was last upgraded in 2006. Bank of America has occupied the property since 2007.

Situated on a 4,800-square-foot lot in Fordham, this two-story property was built in 1915. The asset houses 10 commercial units and totals 10,492 square feet. Nearby transportation options include the B/D subway lines at the corner of Grand Concourse and Fordham Road, as well as the BX22 bus route at the intersection of Fordham Road and Decatur Avenue. Current tenants include Kennedy’s Chicken & Burgers, Marion Taylor Tattoos and Primavera Café Corp.

Home to Bill’s Flower Market, Vivian Jewelry Corp. Active Signs and Nikolis Realty Corp., this four-story building sits on a 988-square-foot lot in the NoMad District. The 1915-built property was last upgraded in 1984 and totals 2,430 square feet of retail and 2,260 square feet of office space. The asset is situated closest to the N/R subway line at the corner of Broadway and 28th Street and the M7 bus route at the intersection of Avenue of the Americas and 29th Street.