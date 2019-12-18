Top 5 Retail Space Sales

Source: PropertyShark, a Yardi Systems Inc. company

Sold along with 2095 Ralph Ave. and 2085 Ralph Ave., this property features 127,073 square feet of retail, 29,063 square feet of storage and 400 square feet of office space. Built in 1969, the one-story asset is situated in the Georgetown neighborhood. Nearby transportation options include the L subway line at the corner of Glenwood Road and Rockaway Parkway, as well as the B47 bus route at the intersection of Ralph Avenue and Avenue K. Current tenants of the shopping center include Torrid, Sprint, Sally Beauty, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Five Guys and Fairway Market.

156-164 Delancey St., Manhattan

Sale Price: $14,000,000

Situated within the Lower East Side, this 1925-built property was last ungraded in 1989 and features one story. Housing seven commercial units, the building totals 2,725 square feet. Tenants include Delancey Mobile and Happy Wok Restaurant.

Located in Lenox Hill, the building stands four stories and features 2,532 square feet of retail and 2,466 square feet of residential space, averaging 617 square feet per unit. Constructed in 1980, the property is within close proximity to the 6 subway line at the corner of Lexington Avenue and 77th Street, or the M101 bus route at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 74th Street.

Sold along with 56-42 Myrtle Ave. and 17-11 Hancock St., this building is home to a retail outlet called Happy Days. Located in the Ridgewood neighborhood, the asset is located nearest the M subway line at the corner of Myrtle and Seneca Avenues, and the Q55 bus route at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Cornelia Street. The property totals 2,029 square feet and was built in 1994.

This Williamsburg property features 960 square feet of retail and 2,820 square feet of residential space, averaging 1,410 square feet per apartment. Standing three stories, the building was constructed in 1910. Nearby transportation options include the L subway line at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Seventh Street, as well as the Q59 bus route at the intersection of Grand Street and Bedford Avenue. The retail portion is currently occupied by The Better Shop, a sustainable fashion destination.