Top 5 Retail Space Sales

Source: PropertyShark, a Yardi Systems Inc. company

50 E. 86th St., Manhattan 50 E. 86th St., Manhattan Sale Price: $71,000,000

Sold along with 48 E. 86th St., this property comprises 1,753 square feet of space on the ground level of a five-story residential building. The asset houses one commercial unit and eight residential units, totaling 8,765 square feet. Located in the Carnegie Hill neighborhood, the property is located nearest to the 4/5/6 subway lines at the corner of Lexington Avenue and 86th Street.

Purchased in conjunction with 72 Nassau St. #RES, this space in the Financial District is located within a three-story building. The property was built in 1930 and houses 12 commercial units. Nearby transportation options include the A/C, J/Z, 2/3 and 4/5 subway lines at the corner of John and Nassau Streets, as well as the X3 bus route at the intersection of Broadway and Dey Street.

Home to Onyx Limo & Car Service, this property is situated on a 1,180-square-foot lot in Chelsea. The 1/2/3 subway line can be reached at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street, while the M7 bus route can be found at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 34th Street. The three-story building was constructed in 1924 and totals 4,373 square feet spread across two commercial units.

Situated at the ground level of a 15-story building in Carnegie Hill, this property was built in 1986 and last upgraded in 2003. Nearby transportation options include the 4/5/6 subway line at the corner of Lexington Avenue and 86th Street, as well as the M102 bus route at the same intersection.

Home to the Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress Store, this retail property totals 28,890 square feet. Standing two stories, the Elmurst asset was built in 1909 and last upgraded in 1994. The M and R subway lines can be reached at the corner of 54th Street and Queens Boulevard, as well as the local bus at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Grand Avenue.