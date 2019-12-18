Track System Provides for Smooth Sliding Doors

Pemko SFT-W60. Image courtesy of ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY’s Stainless Steel Sliding Track Hardware System provides a modern design for hanging sliding glass or wood doors in space-constrained environments such as offices and hotel guestrooms. The durable system is available with 10 styles of door hangers and three finishes, with various stops to fit into any décor. The hangers, which glide along on nylon wheels, are designed for doors of up to 240 pounds.

The Swedish company has also released an optional performance enhancement that brings commercial sliding doors to a smooth, controlled stop in heavy-use environments. The Soft Close for the Pemko Stainless Steel Sliding Track Hardware also serves to reduce noise, minimize pinch points and extend the lifespan of sliding door systems that face heavy and aggressive use. The accessory is available for new installation as Pemko SFT-W100, while the SFT-W60 can be installed as new or a retrofit option for existing Pemko W60 hardware. The brushed stainless-steel finish can also complement wood doors.