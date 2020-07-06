Trammell Crow Adds New VP in Philadelphia

Michael Wilson, TCC

Trammell Crow Co.’s Northeast Metro Business Unit has hired a new Vice President, Michael Wilson. In his new role, Wilson will focus on various aspects of all developments in the northeastern U.S. in which TCC is involved.

As Vice President, Wilson will manage the design, construction, budgeting, scheduling and overall execution of projects. Senior Managing Director Jeff Goggins leads Trammell Crow Co.’s Northeast metro business unit. The branch’s expertise encompasses nearly all areas of real estate development, including financial planning, site acquisition, master planning, project finance, design, engineering coordination, construction bidding and management. The unit handles multiple asset classes including office developments, industrial, retail, healthcare, as well as multifamily.

TCC’s newest vice president has more than 18 years of experience in the real estate and healthcare development sectors, having worked for multiple companies in the business. Prior to joining TCC, Wilson held an assistant vice president position at Einstein Healthcare Network for more than five years. He also worked as a project manager, project director and project executive for Skanska, Stantec and Hammes Co., respectively. Michael Wilson holds a bachelor of science degree in architecture and a master of business administration degree in finance, both from Temple University.

“(Michael) brings extensive development and leadership experience, which will benefit our company, partners and clients in current and future projects throughout the region,” Goggins said in a prepared statement.

Photo courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.