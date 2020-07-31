Trammell Crow Begins $250M Chicago Lab Project

Fulton Labs. Image courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

Trammell Crow Co. has broken ground on Fulton Labs, a 423,454-square-foot laboratory development in Chicago. The $250 million Fulton Market project, slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2021, joins the long list of developments underway in the West Loop.

ESG Architects provided architectural services, and Power Construction is the general contractor for the life sciences development. Trammell Crow acquired the 1.3-acre project site in June.

At full build-out, Fulton Labs will rise 16 stories at 400 N. Aberdeen St. Designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, the building will have 12 floors of wet and dry laboratory space, a two-level parking garage and 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The facility will feature column-free, 33,914-square-foot floorplates with floor-to-ceiling Smart View Windows. The laboratory space with built-in redundancy will meet VC-A vibration criteria. Building amenities, totaling 35,000 square feet, will include a conference center, fitness center and rooftop lounge. CBRE is overseeing leasing efforts.

Trammell Crow will partner with incubator Portal Innovations to utilize one of the building’s floors as a launchpad for life sciences startups. The space will include shared lab equipment and coworking areas, from individual bench to lab modules with adjacent office space.

Located some 2 miles from the city center, the development site is close to the Kennedy Expressway. The project’s surrounding area is home to numerous shopping and dining options, and two L stations are within half a mile.