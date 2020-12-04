Trammell Crow Breaks Ground on Suburban Philly Industrial Park

Springbrooke Trade Center. Image courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

Trammell Crow Co.’s Northeast Metro Business Unit announced it has broken ground on the upcoming Springbrooke Trade Center in Aston, Pa. Comprising 484,000 square feet across two buildings, the project is expected to deliver in the third quarter of 2021.

Building 1 will rise at 300 Springbrooke Blvd. and will offer 210,000 square feet, while the second structure at 500 Springbrooke Blvd. will encompass 273,600 square feet.

Located 22 miles southwest of central Philadelphia, the 36-acre parcel sits just off Interstate 95 and across the street from Aston Business Center. The Delaware River is less than 3 miles south, while Philadelphia Airport 11 is miles away.

Both buildings include 36-foot ceiling heights, 7-inch concrete floor slabs and LED lighting with high-bay motion sensors. The property will also include separate car and truck areas with truck queuing lanes. The two structures can function independently, while also offering divisible interiors.

The team behind the project includes KSS Architects, Bohler Engineering and Conewago Enterprises Inc. as general contractor. CBRE oversees marketing efforts, led by Pat Green and Michael Mullen.

Earlier this fall, Trammell Crow—along with CBRE U.S.—delivered Park Aldea in Phoenix, a Class A industrial park spanning 356,000 square feet across four buildings. Construction on the project was completed in roughly a year.