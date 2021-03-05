Trammell Crow Co. JV Buys Arizona Site for 332 KSF Industrial Project

Rendering of Tolleson 107 Logistics Center. Image courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners LLC has purchased a 25-acre site in Tolleson, Ariz., to develop Tolleson 107 Logistics Center. The logistics facility will comprise 332,075 square feet and dedicate 4.6 acres to a retail component.

Located 1 mile from Trammell Crow Co.’s Cowden Logistics Center project that is currently under construction, the site is situated at the Southeast corner of 107th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The site offers convenient access to the Interstate 10 and Loop 101 Freeways.

Tolleson 107 Logistics Center is slated to break ground next month and will be available for occupancy by the end of 2021. The property will include 36-foot clear heights, four points of access, 266 car parking stalls, an ESFR sprinkler system, concrete truck courts, 52- by 52-foot column spacing with 60-foot speed bays and 54 trailer parking stalls.

Cullen Mahoney of TCC’s Phoenix Business Unit said in prepared remarks that Tolleson 107 is a strategic addition to the company’s expanding industrial portfolio in metro Phoenix and will complement the nearby Cowden property.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Phil Haenel, Andy Markham and Mike Haenel are handling leasing for the property. Butler Design Group has been tapped to design the development.

Last month, Trammell Crow Co. broke ground on Akimel Gateway, a five-building development in Phoenix that is slated for completion by December.