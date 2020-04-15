Trammell Crow JV Adds Full-Building Tenant in Lehigh Valley

Steel City Trade Center. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners have inked a 189,721-square-foot lease at the newly constructed Steel City Trade Center in Bethlehem, Pa. Medical supply distributor TwinMed will occupy one of the two Class A logistics buildings starting April 15.

Located at 1198 Feather Way within Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII, the property is close to exit 67 off Interstate 78. The second building at Steel City Trade Center will offer 294,240 square feet at 1200 Feather Way and is set to come online later this year. The new tenant will consolidate and expand its existing Lehigh Valley and Northern New Jersey operations, joining thirteen other sites across the country. As a supplier of PPE, the company was granted a waiver in the early days of the global health crisis to facilitate the completion of construction for the build-to-suit facility.

Senior Managing Directors Mark Chubb and Michael Zerbe, Principal Christopher Volkert and Senior Vice President Summer Coulter of Colliers International worked on behalf of TwinMed, while CBRE Executive Vice President Vincent Ranalli represented the landlords. Recently, Clarion Partners spent $20.2 million for a 183,000-square-foot warehouse in West Deptford, N.J