Trammell Crow JV Breaks Ground on Houston Distribution Center

Seton Lake Logistics Center. Image courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

The Houston Business Unit of Trammell Crow Co. and joint venture partner Clarion Partners LLC have begun construction on Seton Lake Logistics Center, a 255,700-square-foot Class A industrial building in Houston.

The project is on a 16.8-acre site along Highway 249 at Seton Lake Drive, one mile south of the Beltway 8/Highway 249 interchange, in Houston’s Northwest submarket. Delivery is slated for October 2021.

The cross-dock building will feature a 32-foot clear height, 52-foot column spacing, 420-foot depth, 36 trailer parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. The speculative project is aimed at medium-to-large distribution, fulfillment, e-commerce and light industrial users.

Powers Brown Architecture is the project’s designer, and Rosenberger Construction is the general contractor.

Strong industrial demand

A lack of large blocks of available space in the area was part of the rationale for moving forward on this project, along with the site’s infill location and easy access to Beltway 8, J.W. Fields, vice president with TCC Houston, said in a prepared statement.

A Trammell Crow spokesperson confirmed to Commercial Property Executive that no dollar value as to the project is being released at this time and that there is no preleasing on the property yet.

Faron Wiley and Joseph Smith, both senior vice presidents with CBRE’s Houston office, are the leasing agents.

Pandemic notwithstanding, Trammell Crow has been quite active with good-sized industrial projects in the Houston area.

Last June, the company broke ground on an 850,000-square-foot fulfillment center for Amazon in Richmond, Texas. The building is designed to facilitate the extensive use of robotics.

And in December, Trammell Crow began the fifth and final phase of its 127-acre Park 8Ninety, a joint venture with Artis REIT in Missouri City, Texas. The three buildings will be the park’s 11th through 13th and will total nearly 680,000 square feet.

Significant recovery

Transportation and warehousing are two of Houston’s economic sectors that have regained enough jobs to have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to a fourth-quarter report from Cushman & Wakefield. Above-average population growth and housing expansion are also positives for the metro.

The Northwest submarket specifically has an overall industrial vacancy of 10.6 percent, on an inventory of 165 million square feet, Cushman & Wakefield reports. Year-to-date absorption was about 2.8 million square feet.

About 6.7 million square feet is under construction and approximately 8.7 million square feet was delivered in the submarket in 2020, also according to Cushman & Wakefield. The overall weighted average net rent for warehouse-distribution space is $6.23 per square foot per year.