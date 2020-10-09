Trammell Crow JV Breaks Ground on Maryland MOB

Medical Pavilion II at National Harbor. Image courtesy of Seavest Healthcare Properties

Trammell Crow Co. and Seavest Healthcare Properties, in partnership with Adventist HealthCare, have broken ground on The Medical Pavilion II at National Harbor, a 97,000-square-foot medical office building within National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The development team, which includes MGMA and McCloud Builders, expects to deliver the property in early 2022.

The joint venture also developed the 169,000-square-foot Medical Pavilion at White Oak in Silver Spring, Md., which opened its doors earlier this year.

Located in the heart of the 350-acre National Harbor mixed-use development, The Medical Pavilion II will come online near the 95,000-square-foot Medical Pavilion I, which opened in January 2019 at 251 National Harbor Blvd. Seavest acquired the Class A asset for $57 million this January, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Anchor tenant Adventist HealthCare will occupy a total of 73,000 square feet at both medical pavilions linking the nearby Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center and a new primary care facility. Services provided will include an ambulatory surgery center, a cancer center and diagnostic imaging services.

The Medical Pavilion property is 11 miles from downtown Washington, D.C., just south of the Interstate 295/495 Capital Beltway Outer Loop interchange. The surrounding area has more than 1 million square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space, including the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center and MGM Grand Resort and Casino.