Trammell Crow JV Debuts Atlanta Office Property

Twelve24. Image courtesy of Trammel Crow Co.

A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and CBRE Global Investors, on behalf of one of its clients, has completed the development of Twelve24, a 345,000-square-foot prime office property in Atlanta’s Dunwoody suburb. CBRE is in charge of leasing the asset.

The 16-story tower is located at 1224 Hammond Drive, 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The project broke ground two years ago and topped off last year. Brasfield & Gorrie served as the general contractor for the development. Duda Paine Architects designed the project and Wakefield Beasley & Associates is the architect of record.

The building is 72 percent leased by Insight Global, a national staffing and services company, and has 90,000 square feet of available office space. The property has an 11,000-square-foot retail component anchored by Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, which will occupy 7,500 square feet on the ground floor. CBRE’s Eric Ross and Amy Fingerhut will oversee leasing efforts for the office and retail space, respectively.

The LEED-certified building features large floorplans with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and outdoor terraces. The amenity package include a conference center, tenant lounge and 10,000-square-foot, fully staffed gym. Additionally, Trammell Crow partnered with Concord Hospitality Enterprises for the development of a 177-key Hyatt Place hotel, a nine-story building which will connect to Twelve24 through a skybridge. The hotel is expected to open its doors next month.