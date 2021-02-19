Trammell Crow Kicks Off Phoenix Industrial Project

Akimel Gateway. Rendering courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

Trammell Crow Co. has broken ground on Akimel Gateway, a five-building industrial project in Phoenix. Four buildings will be constructed on a speculative basis in partnership with Allstate Insurance Co. The fifth one will house the new headquarters and distribution center of Spencer’s TV & Appliance. The project is expected to come online in December.

The project is taking shape on 59 acres at the southwest corner of the recently constructed extension of the Loop 202 freeway and 40th Street on the Gila River Indian Community. According to Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, the South Mountain Loop 202 corridor has been very active in terms of development activity. Significant examples are the 3,300-acre master plan development of Wild Horse Pass and the new soccer stadium for the Phoenix Rising Football Club.

Custom-built

The four speculative buildings will total 519,000 square feet, with individual construction varying from 108,321 square feet to 141,327 square feet. The assets will feature a combination of ramp-up and dock-high loading and clear heights of 28 to 32 feet. The final building will be available for build up to 319,000 square feet.

Senior Vice Presidents John Werstler, Cooper Fratt and Mike Parker from CBRE will handle leasing and marketing of the project. Butler Design Group is the project architect, while Hilgartwilson is the civil engineer and Wespac Construction is the general contractor.

According to CommercialEdge data, Trammell Crow Co. already owns six industrial properties in the metro, totaling almost 900,000 square feet. This includes Park Aldea, a four-building complex completed in mid-September last year.