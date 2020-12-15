Trammell Crow’s Suburban Atlanta Industrial Project Nears Completion

Innovation Business Center. Image courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

Trammell Crow Co. and joint venture partner Diamond Realty Investments have completed the shell buildings at Innovation Business Center, a 403,648-square-foot industrial development in Newnan, Ga. TCC announced plans for the two-building speculative project in March and construction went vertical in September. Ware Malcomb provided architecture services and Catamount Constructors serves as general contractor. According to Lee & Associates’ midyear research report, project completion is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Innovation Business Center occupies more than 61 acres at 185 and 195 Innovation Way within Shenandoah Industrial Park. The campus comprises the 201,740-square-foot North Building and the 201,908-square-foot South Building. Similar in design, both facilities have 32-foot clear heights, 60-foot dock bays and ESFR sprinkler systems.

CBRE’s Mark Hawks, Todd Barton and Joanna Blaesing spearhead the marketing and leasing efforts at the property. The team already secured two tenants for South Building, bringing it to 77 percent occupancy.

Located some 35 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, Innovation Business Center is 1.5 miles from Interstate 85 at exit 47. The property is also roughly 8 miles north of a 1 million-square-foot, Amazon-leased warehouse that KKR bought in November.

TCC has several industrial developments underway across the U.S. Earlier this month, the company broke ground on a suburban Philly industrial park and on the fifth and final phase of a 676,860-square-foot project in Missouri City, Texas. Both developments are slated for a 2021 completion.