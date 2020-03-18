Trane Renews, Expands West Palm Beach Industrial Lease

6965 Vista Parkway N.

Cabot Properties has procured a 57,100-square-foot renewal and a 6,000-square-foot industrial lease expansion with Trane, an HVAC and energy solutions company, at Vista Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. As a result, the property’s occupancy rate rose to 90 percent. Cushman & Wakefield’s South Florida Industrial Team negotiated the deal on behalf of the landlord.

The building has 18-foot heights, ESFR (Early Suppression, Fast Response) fire safety system, grade-level loading and 52-foot column spacing for delivery and distribution.

The 77,900-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility, which was delivered in 2008, is located on 3 acres at 6965 Vista Parkway N. The industrial property is part of Vista Distribution Center campus, which is at the Northwest corner of Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida’s Turnpike with the face of the building on Jog Road.

The Cushman & Wakefield team responsible for the deal included Christopher Thomson, Chris Metzger, Richard Etner Jr. and Matthew G. McAllister. Earlier this month, a different Cushman & Wakefield team represented IP Capital Partners in a lease for space at the Tampa Airport Executive Center.