Transactions: April 2021

10Edison. Image courtesy of Rockefeller Group

SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced Phillips Point Office West Palm Beach, Fla. Related Cos. AEW Capital Management – $281.9 Million 21-Jan. 10Edison Industrial Edison, N.J. Property Reserve Rockefeller Group – $247 Million 26-Jan. 860 Washington Office Manhattan Meadow Partners Property Group Partners Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction. $230 Million 5-Jan. 300 South Brevard Office Charlotte, N.C. Hana Financial Group Stream Realty CBRE represented the seller and secured acquisition financing. $201 Million 25-Jan. Home Depot Distribution Center Industrial Hialeah, Fla. CenterPoint Properties Florida East Coast Realty – $184 Million 4-Jan. 9050 W. Washington Blvd. Office Culver City, Calif. Hackman Capital Partners H&R REIT Eastdil Secured secured acquisition financing. $160 Million 26-Jan.

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced 410 10th Avenue Office Manhattan Acquisition JPMorgan Chase – The 601W Cos. $565 Million 14-Jan. Nationwide Portfolio (35 Properties) Industrial Nationwide Acquisition Bank of America, Barclays, Goldman Sachs – Link Logistics $555 Million 21-Jan. Nationwide Portfolio (39 Properties) Office, Industrial, Retail Nationwide Bridge Wells Fargo – Oak Street Real Estate Capital $416.8 Million 20-Jan. 100 Park Avenue Office Manhattan Refinance Aareal Bank – SL Green Realty $360 Million 8-Jan. The Gas Company Tower Office Los Angeles Refinance Citibank, Morgan Stanley – Brookfield Properties $465 Million 27-Jan. 195 Broadway Office Manhattan Refinance Helaba – L&L Holding Co. $350 Million 5-Jan.

