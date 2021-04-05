Transactions: April 2021

A selection of noteworthy deals announced between January 1 February 15, 2021.
  • By
  • CPE
10Edison. Image courtesy of Rockefeller Group
10Edison. Image courtesy of Rockefeller Group

READ THE DIGEST

SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced
Phillips Point Office West Palm Beach, Fla. Related Cos. AEW Capital Management $281.9 Million 21-Jan.
10Edison Industrial Edison, N.J. Property Reserve Rockefeller Group $247 Million 26-Jan.
860 Washington Office Manhattan Meadow Partners Property Group Partners Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction. $230 Million 5-Jan.
300 South Brevard Office Charlotte, N.C. Hana Financial Group Stream Realty CBRE represented the seller and secured acquisition financing. $201 Million 25-Jan.
Home Depot Distribution Center Industrial Hialeah, Fla. CenterPoint Properties Florida East Coast Realty $184 Million 4-Jan.
9050 W. Washington Blvd. Office Culver City, Calif. Hackman Capital Partners H&R REIT Eastdil Secured secured acquisition financing. $160 Million 26-Jan.

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced
410 10th Avenue Office Manhattan Acquisition JPMorgan Chase The 601W Cos. $565 Million 14-Jan.
Nationwide Portfolio (35 Properties) Industrial Nationwide Acquisition Bank of America, Barclays, Goldman Sachs Link Logistics $555 Million 21-Jan.
Nationwide Portfolio (39 Properties) Office, Industrial, Retail Nationwide Bridge Wells Fargo Oak Street Real Estate Capital $416.8 Million 20-Jan.
100 Park Avenue Office Manhattan Refinance Aareal Bank SL Green Realty $360 Million 8-Jan.
The Gas Company Tower Office Los Angeles Refinance Citibank, Morgan Stanley Brookfield Properties $465 Million 27-Jan.
195 Broadway Office Manhattan Refinance Helaba L&L Holding Co. $350 Million 5-Jan.

To have your transaction featured, submit details to Jeffrey.Hamann@cpe-mhn.com.

Read the April 2021 issue of CPE.

Regions