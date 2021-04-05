Transactions: April 2021
A selection of noteworthy deals announced between January 1 February 15, 2021.
- Apr 05, 2021
SALES
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Buyer
|Seller
|Notes/Arranged By
|Value
|Date Announced
|Phillips Point
|Office
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|Related Cos.
|AEW Capital Management
|–
|$281.9 Million
|21-Jan.
|10Edison
|Industrial
|Edison, N.J.
|Property Reserve
|Rockefeller Group
|–
|$247 Million
|26-Jan.
|860 Washington
|Office
|Manhattan
|Meadow Partners
|Property Group Partners
|Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction.
|$230 Million
|5-Jan.
|300 South Brevard
|Office
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Hana Financial Group
|Stream Realty
|CBRE represented the seller and secured acquisition financing.
|$201 Million
|25-Jan.
|Home Depot Distribution Center
|Industrial
|Hialeah, Fla.
|CenterPoint Properties
|Florida East Coast Realty
|–
|$184 Million
|4-Jan.
|9050 W. Washington Blvd.
|Office
|Culver City, Calif.
|Hackman Capital Partners
|H&R REIT
|Eastdil Secured secured acquisition financing.
|$160 Million
|26-Jan.
FINANCING
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Type of Financing
|Lender
|Arranged by
|Borrower / Notes
|Amount
|Date Announced
|410 10th Avenue
|Office
|Manhattan
|Acquisition
|JPMorgan Chase
|–
|The 601W Cos.
|$565 Million
|14-Jan.
|Nationwide Portfolio (35 Properties)
|Industrial
|Nationwide
|Acquisition
|Bank of America, Barclays, Goldman Sachs
|–
|Link Logistics
|$555 Million
|21-Jan.
|Nationwide Portfolio (39 Properties)
|Office, Industrial, Retail
|Nationwide
|Bridge
|Wells Fargo
|–
|Oak Street Real Estate Capital
|$416.8 Million
|20-Jan.
|100 Park Avenue
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinance
|Aareal Bank
|–
|SL Green Realty
|$360 Million
|8-Jan.
|The Gas Company Tower
|Office
|Los Angeles
|Refinance
|Citibank, Morgan Stanley
|–
|Brookfield Properties
|$465 Million
|27-Jan.
|195 Broadway
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinance
|Helaba
|–
|L&L Holding Co.
|$350 Million
|5-Jan.
