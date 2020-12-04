Transactions: December 2020
A selection of noteworthy deals announced between October 1 to 23, 2020.
- Dec 04, 2020
SALES
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Buyer
|Seller
|Notes/Arranged By
|Value
|Date Announced
|Genesis Life Sciences Portfolio
|Office
|South San Francisco, Calif.
|Ventas
|Phase 3 Real Estate Partners/Bain Capital
|Eastdil Secured represented the seller.
|$1 Billion
|15-Oct
|70 & 80 at Fairview
|Office
|Falls Church, Va.
|Vanderbilt Partners
|Marcus Partners
|Newmark Knight Frank closed the transaction.
|$87.5 Million
|13-Oct
|Shirlington Tower
|Office
|Arlington, Va.
|Monday Properties/neo capital
|Velocis/Moore & Associates
|Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and brokered financing for the buyer.
|$76 Million
|9-Oct
|1802 Jim Johnson Road
|Industrial
|Plant City, Fla.
|iStar
|C&S Wholesale Grocers
|–
|$70 Million
|12-Oct
|Zappos Headquarters
|Office
|Las Vegas
|DTP Cos.
|Resort Gaming Group
|–
|$65 Million
|20-Oct
|329 Wyckoff Mills Road
|Industrial
|Hightstown, N.J.
|Modway
|Exeter Property Group
|Morgan Stanley provided financing.
|$62 Million
|19-Oct
FINANCING
|Property
|Asset Type
|Location
|Type of Financing
|Lender
|Arranged by
|Borrower / Notes
|Amount
|Date Announced
|11 Penn Plaza
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinancing
|Private Lender
|–
|Vornado Realty Trust
|$500 Million
|20-Oct
|Fenton Offices
|Office
|Cary, N.C.
|Construction
|Bank OZK
|–
|Columbia Development
|$199.2 Million
|1-Oct
|120 Wall St.
|Office
|Manhattan
|Refinancing
|Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup
|Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group
|Silverstein Properties
|$165 Million
|8-Oct
|The HUB at Goodyear
|Industrial
|Goodyear, Ariz.
|Acquisition
|New York Life Insurance Co.
|CBRE
|Mack Real Estate Group
|$48.5 Million
|2-Oct
|6101 Centinela Ave.
|Office
|Culver City, Calif.
|Refinancing
|Aegon
|CBRE
|Watt Cos.
|$39.8 Million
|5-Oct
|Pacific Gateway
|Office
|Torrance, Calif.
|Acquisition
|Wells Fargo
|CBRE
|Nome Ventures
|$39.3 Million
|12-Oct
