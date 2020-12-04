Transactions: December 2020

70 & 80 at Fairview. Image courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank

SALES

Property Asset Type Location Buyer Seller Notes/Arranged By Value Date Announced Genesis Life Sciences Portfolio Office South San Francisco, Calif. Ventas Phase 3 Real Estate Partners/Bain Capital Eastdil Secured represented the seller. $1 Billion 15-Oct 70 & 80 at Fairview Office Falls Church, Va. Vanderbilt Partners Marcus Partners Newmark Knight Frank closed the transaction. $87.5 Million 13-Oct Shirlington Tower Office Arlington, Va. Monday Properties/neo capital Velocis/Moore & Associates Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and brokered financing for the buyer. $76 Million 9-Oct 1802 Jim Johnson Road Industrial Plant City, Fla. iStar C&S Wholesale Grocers – $70 Million 12-Oct Zappos Headquarters Office Las Vegas DTP Cos. Resort Gaming Group – $65 Million 20-Oct 329 Wyckoff Mills Road Industrial Hightstown, N.J. Modway Exeter Property Group Morgan Stanley provided financing. $62 Million 19-Oct

FINANCING

Property Asset Type Location Type of Financing Lender Arranged by Borrower / Notes Amount Date Announced 11 Penn Plaza Office Manhattan Refinancing Private Lender – Vornado Realty Trust $500 Million 20-Oct Fenton Offices Office Cary, N.C. Construction Bank OZK – Columbia Development $199.2 Million 1-Oct 120 Wall St. Office Manhattan Refinancing Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group Silverstein Properties $165 Million 8-Oct The HUB at Goodyear Industrial Goodyear, Ariz. Acquisition New York Life Insurance Co. CBRE Mack Real Estate Group $48.5 Million 2-Oct 6101 Centinela Ave. Office Culver City, Calif. Refinancing Aegon CBRE Watt Cos. $39.8 Million 5-Oct Pacific Gateway Office Torrance, Calif. Acquisition Wells Fargo CBRE Nome Ventures $39.3 Million 12-Oct

